Odisha: Youth jumps into River Mahanadi from Mundali barrage of Athagarh

Cuttack: In a sad incident a youth jumped into River Mahanadi from the Mundali Bridge in Athagarh of Cuttack district on Saturday morning. The rescue operation by fire fighters to save the youth is underway.

The youth is yet to be identified.

As per reports, on Saturday morning the youth kept his Scooty vehicle on the bridge and jumped into river Mahanadi. His Scooty has been parked on the bridge while he is missing.

After getting information fire fighters have reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation to save the youth. However, by the time this report was written, the youth was still missing.

