Koraput: A youth from Jeypore in Koraput district of Odisha has brought glory to the State as he has been enrolled in the famous Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvanthapuram.

Although the youth, identified as Surya Prakash Mishra, has got his name enrolled in the famous institution, but he is continuing his studies on space science from his hometown due to the ongoing pandemic and lockdown across the state.

“I want to fulfill my parents’ dream by working for my country in Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) rather than going abroad,” said Surya Prakash.

According to sources, his father, Om Prakash Mishra, is a renowned science teacher who has won the National Teacher Award. He is the principal of the Jeypore High School. Surya’s mother, Preeti Lata Mishra, is an English professor at Vikram Deb Autonomous College in Jeypore.

Surya started his schooling at Deepti Convent School in Jeypore and later studied science in DAV Public School in Bhubaneswar.

He had a deep interest in space science since his childhood and due to which he used to ask several questions related to it to his parents. His parents supported and encouraged his interest in this field. He also used to buy books of famous international scientists to read by saving his pocket money.

Surya had applied for the national level entrance examination and got into the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) securing excellent marks. But as he was more passionate about space science he tried his luck to get into the IIST and applied for the concerned entrance exam.

Surya Prakash was one of the 30 talented students in the country to get enrolled in the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology. He further dreams of research on space science along with a deep study on agricultural and climate change.