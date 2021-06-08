Bhubaneswar: In a barbaric incident, a youth was brutually murdered by some miscreants at Budhanagar banana gowdown basti under Laxmisagar police limits of the Capital City of Odisha.

The deceased youth has been identified as Kartik Sahu, a local, was called away from his house by the unidentified miscreants and murdered in the middle of the road.

On being informed, the Commissionerate police along with scientific team reached the spot and have started a probe into the matter.

It is suspected that due to previous enmity the incident has taken place.

The police have detained five persons for further interrogation.