Odisha: Youth Group Provides Cooked Food To Patients Amid Covid Pandemic  

By WCE 3

Sambalpur: The number of Coronara infections is on the rise in the State. The state government has announced lockdowns and shutdowns to prevent spread of the deadly virus. Patients from nearby areas are coming to Kuchinda in Sambalpur district for treatment due to the shutdown.

However, the patients, their caretakers and poor people are not getting food properly due to the closure of the market. In such a situation, some youths of Kuchinda Shyam have been extended a helping hand.

These young people cook food themselves and distribute the cooked food to patients and the poor who come from outside the town for treatment.

“It is our duty to extend a helping hand to the people in such a difficult time,” said a youth activist.

The work of the youth group is being praised by the people in the area.

