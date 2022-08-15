Odisha: Youth goes missing while taking bath at Puri sea beach, another rescued

Puri: In a tragic incident, a youth reportedly went missing while he was taking bath at the Puri sea beach. He is said to be from West Bengal. Another youth narrowly escaped as the life guards managed to rescue him.

The missing youth has been identified as Rabi Singh from West Bengal. The other youth who has been rescued by the lifeguards has been identified as Sagar Kumar Choudhury from Bihar.

As per reports, the two youths were taking bath at the sea beach near the Digabareni Chhaka at about 5 pm today along with other friends. While they were taking bath Rabi and Sagar were swept into the deep sea.

After knowing about it, the lifeguards who had been deployed there jumped into the water to rescue the two. While they could rescue Sagar, Rabi is still missing.