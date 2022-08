Odisha: Youth goes missing after jumping into Mahanadi River

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, a youth allegedly jumped into Mahanadi River and went missing today.

The incident took place in Munda sahi in Jagatpur of Cuttack District in Odisha.

The identity of the youth is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the Fire personnel reached the spot on being informed and carrying out the search operation.

Further details awaited.