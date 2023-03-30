Odisha: Youth goes missing after being swept away in Devi River, watch

Kakatpur: In a sad incident, a youth went missing after being swept away by the strong water currents in the Devi River in Puri district of Odisha on Thursday.

The said missing youth has been identified as Sheikh Denis of Rasulpur village under Kakatpur Police limits.

As per reports, Denis had gone to the Devi River to take bath today along with his friends. When they were taking bath at the Bauriakana area in the Devi River, Denis somehow fell into the grip of strong water currents and swept away to deep water.

His friends reportedly tried their best to save Denis but in vain. The locals informed the fire fighters about it.

Soon fire fighters from Astaranga rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operation to trace out the youth. By the time this report was written, the youth had not been traced out while the rescue operation was underway.