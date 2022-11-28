Odisha: Youth from Balangir makes it to ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’

Balangir: Bringing laurels to the State a talented youth from Balangir district of Odisha has qualified for the popular TV show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC). Hosted by Big B the youth will be seen on the hot seat answering to the questions of the popular host on today and tomorrow, i.e. on November 28 and 29, 2022.

Meet Sambit Panigrahi, son of Bismita and Jogi Ranjan Panigrahi of Chandanbhati village in Balangir district.

As per reports, Sambit works in the Business and Operation section of a Multi-National Company in Delhi.

Sambit has been selected for KBC. He lives in the national capital along with his family. His father is the Principal Commissioner of the Custom and GST posted in Delhi.

As per reports, during his face to face with Big B, the two also discussed about Chandanbhati, his native village as well as Odisha besides answering the questions.

People in his native village as well as Balangir town have conveyed their happiness over selection of Sambit in the popular show.