Odisha: Youth Found Hanging Inside Gym In Bhubaneswar

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: A youth was found hanging inside the premises of the gym under mysterious circumstances near Kalpana Chhak in the capital city on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Nayak. He was a resident of Unit-6 area in Bhubaneswar.

Sources said, Ranjit was working as a security guard in the gym. His family members alleged that he was killed.

Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained. The police have recovered the body and have started a probe into the matter.

You might also like
State

Dacoity Bid Foiled In Ganjam Of Odisha, 4 Arrested

State

Odisha: Poet Jayanta Mahapatra Hospitalised, Tests Covid Positive

State

Orissa High Court Grants Bail To Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi

State

Lightning, Thunderstorm And Rainfall Warning For 10 Districts In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.