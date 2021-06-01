Bhubaneswar: A youth was found hanging inside the premises of the gym under mysterious circumstances near Kalpana Chhak in the capital city on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Nayak. He was a resident of Unit-6 area in Bhubaneswar.

Sources said, Ranjit was working as a security guard in the gym. His family members alleged that he was killed.

Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained. The police have recovered the body and have started a probe into the matter.