Odisha: Youth found hanging from tree In Keonjhar, police begins probe

Keonjhar: Mystery shrouded the death of a youth whose body was found hanging from a tree near Dhangadhar bridge of Santrapur village under Dhenkikot police limits of Keonjhar district.

The deceased identity is yet to be ascertained.

The incident came to light when locals spotted the body and informed the local police. Police have recovered the body of the youth and sent it for post-mortem.

While it is still not clear whether the victim committed suicide or somebody murdered him, the police have started an investigation into the case.