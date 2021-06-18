Odisha: Youth found hanging from tree In Keonjhar, police begins probe

By WCE 1

Keonjhar: Mystery shrouded the death of a youth whose body was found hanging from a tree near Dhangadhar bridge of Santrapur village under Dhenkikot police limits of Keonjhar district.

The deceased identity is yet to be ascertained.

Related News

Shifting of Bhubaneswar’s iconic warrior-horse statue…

Covid-19 sero survey begins in these three districts of…

The incident came to light when locals spotted the body and informed the local police. Police have recovered the body of the youth and sent it for post-mortem.

While it is still not clear whether the victim committed suicide or somebody murdered him, the police have started an investigation into the case.

You might also like
State

Petrol and Diesel prices Increase in Bhubaneswar on Friday, check fuel rate details

State

Tragedy averted as hydrochloric acid leak controlled in Odisha

State

Gold prices decreases for second consecutive day in Bhubaneswar

State

Odisha covid-19 death toll breaches 3500-mark

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.