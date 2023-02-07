Odisha: Youth found dead in toilet under mysterious circumstances

Berhampur: In a shocking incident, a youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in toilet in Ganjam district of Odisha on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Milu Pradhan, the son of Gangadhar Pradhan of Khallikote Khola Sahi.

According to reports, the youth was found dead in a sitting position in a toilet located in the backyard of a neighbour’s house.

The locals spotted the body, police reached the spot and recovered the body. The exact reason behind his death is yet to ascertained.