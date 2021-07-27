Odisha youth falls in love with lady Constable, attempts suicide over alleged torture

Sambalpur: A youth in Odisha’s Sambalpur reportedly attempted to commit suicide after being frustrated over the alleged torture meted out to him by his girlfriend who is working in the Police Department as a Constable.

One Naveen Sharma of Badabazar area of Sambalpur district had a love affair with the lady police constable since 2010.

However, the lady police constable has been allegedly torturing Naveen mentally. Frustrated over her torture, he attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison in front of Sambalpur Town police station.

Naveen was rescued by some cops and locals and has been admitted at the local hospital for treatment.