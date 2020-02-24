Jajpur : A 17-year-old boy drowned in Baitarani river in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Aswin Kumar Naik of Dehuri Anandpur village under Dhamnagar police limits in the district. He was studying +2 at a local college.

According to reports, Aswin went to the river near his village to attend the nature’s call early in the morning. However, he allegedly lost balance and was drowned in the river.

After hours long of search operation, Aswin was fished out of the river and rushed to the District Headquarter Hospital here where the doctor declared him ‘brought dead’.

Meanwhile, Police sent the body for post-mortem examination and began investigation in this connection.

A pall of gloom has descended upon the villagers after the sad demise of the youth.