Odisha: Youth drowns in Mahanadi, search operation underway

Sambalpur: The young man jumped from the Mahandi bridge in Sambalpur district of Odisha on Thursday, said reliable reports.

The young man went missing after jumping from Sambalpur Mahanadi bridge. The missing youth has been identified as Samarin Pradhan.

On receiving the information, the fire brigade arrived and started a search operation. It is suspected that he jumped into the river as his scooter, sandals and mobile phone were found on the bridge.

Heavy rains and water in the river made it difficult to search. It is reported that he is a resident of in Patulidhirap village under Naktideul block.

He lived with his wife and 2 children on rent in Sambalpur. He was working in a private industrial company in Sambalpur. There is no clear information about why he jumped into the river.

Detailed reports awaited.