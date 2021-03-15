Odisha: Youth Drinks Liquor By Selling PDS Rice, Beats Father To Death For Protesting

Nabarangpur: In a gruesome incident, a youth reportedly beat his father to death for protesting him to drink liquor by selling PDS rice at Khanda village of Nabarangpur district.

According to reports, Nitai Biswas reportedly gave ration card to his son Bidyut Biswas to go to the local LAMPS and collect rice on March 13. However, Bidyut sold the rice after collecting it and drunk liquor.

When Nitai asked him about the rice, Bidyut rebuked him with slangs, took out a wooden plank, and attacked Nitai on his head on a fit of anger.

Some neighbours rescued Nitai and rushed him to the Umerkote Health Centre for treatment. He was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) as his condition deteriorated further. However, he breathed his last this morning while undergoing medication at the hospital.

The accused was arrested and forwarded to the court by the Umerkote Police after a case was filed against him by Nitai’s nephew.