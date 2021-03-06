Odisha Youth Dies Of Drowning In Gujarat

By KalingaTV Bureau
youth drown in odisha
Image credit: thenewsminute

Balasore: In an unfortunate incident, a youth of Bartana village under Soro police limits in Balasore district of Odisha has allegedly drowned in a canal in Gujarat.

The deceased has been identified as Purnachandra, son of Shambhunath Nayak of the village.

According to reports, Purnachandra was working as a labourer in a tiles company at Lagjipur Road in Gujarat.

He went to bathe in a nearby canal on March 2 where he slipped off and drowned to death.

Thereafter, the fire fighters arrived at the spot and recovered the body.

Later ,the local police of Gujarat sent the body to his hometown after the post mortem.

The locals have demanded government compensation for the deceased’s family.

You might also like
State

2-yr-old Kidney Patient Awaits Govt Help In Bhadrak Dist

State

Odisha Youth Hacked To Death On Bhubaneswar Road In Broad Daylight

State

Man Critical In Bear Attack In Keonjhar District Of Odisha

State

Odisha Reports Fresh Covid Cases From 15 Districts

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.