Balasore: In an unfortunate incident, a youth of Bartana village under Soro police limits in Balasore district of Odisha has allegedly drowned in a canal in Gujarat.

The deceased has been identified as Purnachandra, son of Shambhunath Nayak of the village.

According to reports, Purnachandra was working as a labourer in a tiles company at Lagjipur Road in Gujarat.

He went to bathe in a nearby canal on March 2 where he slipped off and drowned to death.

Thereafter, the fire fighters arrived at the spot and recovered the body.

Later ,the local police of Gujarat sent the body to his hometown after the post mortem.

The locals have demanded government compensation for the deceased’s family.