Odisha: Youth dies in police custody; family alleges cops beat him to death

Bhubaneswar: Family members and relatives of a youth, who reportedly died in police custody at Badachana Police Station in the Jajpur district of Odisha two days ago, alleged that he was beaten to death by the cops.

According to reports, a girl had reportedly filed a complaint at the Badachana Police Station in Jajpur district over a love affair two days ago.

Acting on the girl’s complaint, the Badachana Police along with the Jajpur Police picked up the youth from his house at Sindhipur village under Mahanga Police station limits in Cuttack district. Later, the youth died in the police custody at Badachana Police station.

However, the family members and relatives of the deceased youth alleged that cops of Badachana Police station beat him to death. They filed a complaint at Mahanga Police station and demanded a fair investigation into his mysterious death.

“The boy and the girl were in a relationship. Both of them had decided to marry each other. Even the girl had come and stayed in the boy’s house for around 10 days and went to the village. Suddenly, police came to the village and took him to Badachana and now he is dead. Police only beat him to death,” alleged Kusumlata Sethi, a relative of the deceased youth.

