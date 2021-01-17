Odisha Youth Dies After Drowning In Sankh River

By WCE 3
youth missing odisha
Representational image

Rourkela: A pall of gloom descended on Madhusudhan Pali area of Rourkela in Odisha’s Sundergarh district following the death of a local youth who died after drowning in Sankh River today.

As many as 15 youths from Madhusudhan Pali had reportedly gone for a picnic on the bank of Sankh River near Chikatmati under Brahmani Tarang police limits.

Out of 15 youths, five of them drowned when they were bathing in the river. While four of them were rescued by the alert locals, one youth, who was identified as Trilochan Mahakud, drowned.

As Mahakud could not be traced despite their efforts, they informed the firefighters to find him out.

Later, a team of the firefighters rushed to the spot and fished out Mahakud’s body, and sent it for the postmortem. The four youths who were also rescued by the locals have been admitted at the government hospital in Rourkela.

You might also like
State

Man Adopts Idea From Internet To Cultivate Colorful Cauliflower In Odisha

State

Two-Year-Old Girl Rescued From Pandara Basti In Bhubaneswar

State

Miscreants Attempt To Attack Odisha PCC President Niranjan Patnaik

State

Another 228 Covid Patients Recovered In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.