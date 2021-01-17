Odisha Youth Dies After Drowning In Sankh River

Rourkela: A pall of gloom descended on Madhusudhan Pali area of Rourkela in Odisha’s Sundergarh district following the death of a local youth who died after drowning in Sankh River today.

As many as 15 youths from Madhusudhan Pali had reportedly gone for a picnic on the bank of Sankh River near Chikatmati under Brahmani Tarang police limits.

Out of 15 youths, five of them drowned when they were bathing in the river. While four of them were rescued by the alert locals, one youth, who was identified as Trilochan Mahakud, drowned.

As Mahakud could not be traced despite their efforts, they informed the firefighters to find him out.

Later, a team of the firefighters rushed to the spot and fished out Mahakud’s body, and sent it for the postmortem. The four youths who were also rescued by the locals have been admitted at the government hospital in Rourkela.