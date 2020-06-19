Youth Dies After Coming in Contact With Live 11 KV Wire in Odisha’s Jajpur

Jajpur: A youth died after coming in contact with an 11 KV live electric wire in Jajpur district of Odisha. The incident took place at Siddhipur village under Dharmasala police limits of the district in Odisha.

The victim has been identified as Pragya Prakash Parida (40), son of Ganeswar Parida of Siddhipur village.

As per reports, Pragya had gone to the market in Jarka area to purchase pipes for domestic purpose. When he was returning to home he accidentally came in contact with the a live 11 KV wire and fainted on the spot.

The locals informed about the incident to the police. Police reached the spot and rushed the victim to Dharmasala Hospital. The doctors there declared him brought dead.

Police seized the dead body and sent it for autopsy. A case has been lodged in this connection and investigation is underway.

A pal of gloom has descended in the area following the death of the youth.