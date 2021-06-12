Odisha: Youth bludgeoned to death with stone in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking development a youth was allegedly crushed to death in the capital city of Odisha on Saturday evening. Police swung into action and one person has been detained. Further probe is underway.

As per reports, a youth was attacked on the road  between Sishu Bhawan and Raj Mahal chowk in the evening hour. He was reportedly attacked with a stone following which he succumbed to the injury on the spot.

After getting information, Police personnel of Capital Police Station rushed to the spot and detained one person. Further investigation of the case is underway.

Further reports awaited

