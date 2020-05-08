Bhubaneswar: A youth has been sent to 14-day quarantine after he barged into a quarantine centre and took photos of Odia migrants in Turintira quarantine centre under the Balipatna police limits in Odisha’s Khordha district.

Sources said, one Sridhar Sahu of Bagalpur village entered the Turantira gram panchayat’s quarantine centre at Bipin Bihari High School and took photos of the migrants despite ban.

Later, Turintira Sarpanch Sulochana Swain lodged a written complaint against Sahu at the Balipatna police station following which Sahu was detained and sent to 14-day home quarantine.

Earlier, the State government asked people including media persons not to visit the quarantine centre or isolation centre for public interest as well as for containment of COVID-I 9.