Odisha: Youth attempts to buy vehicle online, falls victim to cyber fraud

Bhubaneswar: In another case of cybercrime in Odisha, fraudsters managed to loot Rs 48 thousand from a youth, when he was attempting to buy a vehicle online. The victim later lodged a complaint at the Cyber Police Station in this matter.

The victim has been identified as Alok Malla from Khordha district.

As per reports, Alok was booking an e-scooty online of a reputed company. After he submitted the credential and completed the booking formalities to purchase the vehicle, a phone call came to him from an unknown number.

As described by the complainant, during the telephonic conversation the man on the other side posed as a company staff and asked to furnish his accounts details.

Accordingly, he sent the details and soon found that the miscreants have taken away Rs. 48,000 (Rupees forty-eight thousand) from his account in two instalments. After he realised that he had fallen victim to a cyber-fraud, he stopped further payment.

Later, the victim lodged a complaint at the Cyber Police Station. And on the basis of the complaint a case has been registered and further investigation of the case is underway.

Earlier this week, in another case of cyber crime in the state, a cyber fraudster duped a man of Rs. 22 thousand disguised as an army officer in Khordha district.