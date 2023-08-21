Odisha: Youth attempts self-immolation in front of SP office Berhampur

Berhampur: A youth has been detained for attempting self-immolation in front of SP office in Berhampur on Monday, said reliable reports.

According to reports, the youth was safely rescued by the police while trying to commit suicide by pouring kerosene on himself.

The young man who attempted suicide has been identified as Prashant Sethi of Ankuli area. In 2021, his father Kora Sethi was killed in Jhadankuli under Sadar police station.

The police had arrested five accused in this murder case. While the charge sheet of the case has been submitted to the court by the police, the trial is continuing in the district court.

Two of the five people who were arrested in the murder of Kora Sethi have been released from jail after getting bail from the High Court. Not only these five people but two more youths were also involved in this incident.

But suddenly today, when he tried to commit suicide near the SP’s office, the police personnel rescued him safely. After being rescued, Prashant is now detained in Baidyanathpur police station.

Berhampur SP has informed that there are nine cases of murder and dacoity in the name of Prashant in different police stations of the city.