Odisha: Youth attacks train staff with knife in Falaknuma Express, arrested

Khurda: A youth, who attacked a train staff with a knife recently over past enmity, was arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) today.

One Bipin Chandra Das (23), the accused, is a resident of Bhusundapur under Tangi Police limits of Khurda district.

According to reports, Bipin was a hawker by profession and he had an altercation with the Pantry manager and other staff of the Falaknuma Express when it was going to Sikandrabad from Howrah on September 5.

Enraged over the altercation, Bipin brutally attacked the pantry manager and other staff with a knife and fled from the spot.

The whole incident was recorded in a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera which was installed inside the train bogie.

Later, the injured persons filed a complaint at RPF, based on which, the cops started an investigation into the matter. The identified the attacker by verifying the CCTV footages and arrested him today.

Bipin was forwarded to the court following his arrest.