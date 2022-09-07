Odisha: Youth attacked by group over past enmity in Berhampur, critical

Berhampur: A youth has been attacked brutally by a group of people over past enmity and injured critically by the deadly attack today.

The incident took place in Bijipur Lakhmi Sahi under Berhampur Town police station limits in the Ganjam district of Odisha.

The victim has been identified as Aru Maharana, a resident of Bijipur Lakhnmi Sahi, Berhampur.

According to reports, Aru was attacked by a group of people brutally and got critically injured following the attack.

After being informed, Berhampur Town police rushed to the spot, rescued Aru in a critical condition, and sent him to Berhampur Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati Medical College (MKCG) hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the police were able to access a video of the brutal attack and tried to identify the miscreants involved in the attack.

Besides the video of the brutal attack is making rounds on different social media platforms.

Police have detained two people in this connection. While they have been interrogated further investigation of the case is underway.

The attack on Aru was done due to a minor altercation, said sources.

It is to be noted that, a similar incident happened in the last month wherein, an old man was brutally attacked to death by a group of people in Raghunathpur village in Singeswar Panchayat under Balugan Police limits in Chilika block of Khordha district over an altercation. Later the accused were apprehended by the police.