Odisha: Young woman swept away in flood waters in Ganjam

Bhanjnagar: In a tragic incident, a young woman has been swept away in flood waters in Bhanjanagar block under Ganjam district of Odisha on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident took place in Kulad village under Bhanjnagar police station limits in Ganjam.

The young girl had gone with her sister-in-law for a bath when she was swept off all of a sudden in the current of the river. She has been identified as Mamata Sahu.

The locals immediately informed the fire department and search operations for the woman is still underway. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.