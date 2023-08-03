Odisha: Young woman swept away in flood waters in Ganjam

A young woman has been swept away in flood waters in Bhanjanagar block under Ganjam district of Odisha on Thursday.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
woman swept away in flood waters
Representational Image

Bhanjnagar: In a tragic incident, a young woman has been swept away in flood waters in Bhanjanagar block under Ganjam district of Odisha on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident took place in Kulad village under Bhanjnagar police station limits in Ganjam.

The young girl had gone with her sister-in-law for a bath when she was swept off all of a sudden in the current of the river. She has been identified as Mamata Sahu.

The locals immediately informed the fire department and search operations for the woman is still  underway. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Leave of all government employees in Puri cancelled

State

Video of rare melanistic tiger from Odisha’s Similipal Tiger Reserve will amaze…

State

Amit Shah likely to visit Odisha tomorrow for two days

State

Guided tour of Orissa High Court to start from Aug 5, check details here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans