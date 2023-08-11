Odisha: Man dies due to electrocution in Anandpur of Keonjhar district

Rajendra Jena was at work when he got electrocuted and lost his life. He hailed from Guhalia village in Anandpur of Keonjhar district

man dies due to electrocution
Anandpur: In a recent incident, a young man lost his life lost his life after getting electrocuted. The deceased has been identified as Rajendra Jena.

Jena hailed from Guhalia village in Anandpur of Keonjhar district, under the limits of Ghasipura Police station.

Reportedly, Rajendra Jena was at work when he got electrocuted and lost his life.

