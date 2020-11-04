Odisha: Young girl slits wrist, scuffles with lover on road as WhatsApp love fails: Watch

Bhubaneswar: In a case of WhatsApp love failure, a young girl recently cut her wrist on the road after her boyfriend denied to marry her. The incident took place in Laxmi Sagar area in Odisha capital on Wednesday. Shortly after the happening the girl was rushed to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, a young girl from Kujanga area of Jagatsinghpur district was in love with one Anil Das for the last three years. The love started after the two interacted with each other on WhatsApp. However, after some days when the girl asked the boy to marry her, Anil cut off all contacts with her and blocked her on WhatsApp.

The girl came across the boy in Laxmi Sagar area in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday when the girl reportedly bagged the boy to marry her. However, as the boy turned down her request the helpless girl took a sharp thing and cut her own wrist.

Due to the cut, when the girl was in a pool of blood the lover boy was trying to flee from the scene. Yet, the girl physically resisted him and both of them got engaged in a scuffle on the middle of the road.

After knowing about the incident Laxmi Sagar Police reached the spot, rescued them from the spot and rushed the girl to Capital hospital. After getting treated, the girl was brought to the Police station.

The family members of the girl somehow came to know about the incident and reached Laxmi Sagar Police station and took the girl from there. Despite our best effort, neither the girl nor her family members wanted to give their reaction on the incident.

It has also been learnt that the girl’s family members have even not filed any complaint in this matter to Laxmi Sagar Police.