Odisha: Young girl sits in dharma at Police Station demanding same sex marriage

Kendrapara: In a strange development, a 28-year-old young girl named Janaki (disguised name) sat on a day long dharna at Aul Police station in Kendrapara district of Odisha demanding action against the family members of her female partner for restraining her at home. She demanded that her partner should be brought to the police station so that they can get marry.

Janaki hails from Balipatna village under Pattamundai police limits in Kendrapara district. As per reports, she approached Aul police station on Tuesday and informed that she wants to marry a girl who hails from the Dhoyanchal area. She complained that the family members of her partner have forcibly restrained her. Janaki also informed that the two are in a relationship for the last 9 years.

As she insisted much, finally Police called for the girl from Dhoyanchal. She came to the police station along with her parents. However, as she was asked whether she wants to marry Janaki, she denied. After her denial, Janaki had no other option but to leave the police station.

However, Janaki has said that she is not going to let the proposal go un-executed. She also said that she has many photos and videos of her intimate moments with her partner.

The strange incident has become the talk of the town in the area.