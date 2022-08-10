Odisha: Yet Another RI Of Khurda Under Vigilance Scanner

Khurda: Revenue Inspector (RI) of Achutapur under Jankia police station has been caught by vigilance sleuths in Khurda today.

The RI has been identified as Gauranga Sabara.

According to reports, the RI has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.8000/-

The complainant in order to prepare RoR of his parental property in his favour, as a legal heir.

Further search is continuing. Investigation is in progress.

It is noteworthy that Revenue Inspector (RI) of K. Barida R.I. Circle under Kodala Tahasil of Ganjam district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance.

The accused has been identified as Debasish Majhi.

The RI was arrested while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.25,000/- from the complainant (owner of vehicle) for release of his tipper.

The complainant paid Rs 30,000/- as fine amount; however the RI refused to release his tipper unless further Rs 25,000/- would be paid by him as bribe.

Following trap, simultaneous searches are being launched in his residential quarter and other places.