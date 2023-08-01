Odisha: Yet another lightning death in Chilika, 4 critical

Tangi: In a tragic incident, yet another lightning death in Chilika lake of Odisha has been reported on Tuesday, four others are said to be critical.

This is the third death in a span of 24 hours due to lightning strike in Chilika lake. The incident has been reported from Bada Bahania sahi of Patpur under Tangi police limits.

Reports say that five fishermen had gone to catch fish when a bolt of lightning struck the boat and one of them died on the spot whereas the other four became critically injured.

The deceased fisherman has been identified a Maga Behera.

Yesterday, a man and his son died in a lightning strike in Chilika lake in Khurda district of Odisha, said reliable reports.

According to reports, the duo were allegedly fishing in the famous Chilika Lake on Sunday when the unfortunate incident took place.

It is reported that the man, son died on the spot after being hit by lightning in the middle of Chilika lake while catching fish.

The bodies of the man and his son were recovered near Kalijugeswar hills near Balugoan in Khurda district.

It is worth mentioning that the son had become a father of a baby girl just a day back. He and his father were travelling back home to see the new born.

Since they did not get back, the family launched a search operation. The bodies of the duo were then spotted in a boat near the hills.

The identity of the father and son is yet to be ascertained. The police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter. A detailed report in this matter is awaited.