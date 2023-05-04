Odisha: Yet again, 2 tourists drown in Puri sea!

Advertisement

Puri: In a shocking incident, Puri has reported two more drowning deaths on Thursday said reliable report. It is further worth mentioning that yesterday two people had drowned in the Puri sea on Wednesday.

Furthermore, yet another tourist who was bathing with them was rescued by the Odisha fire services personnel. He has however been admitted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Puri.

Last year, in a heart wrenching incident, a man went missing after being washed away by waves in front of his minor son in sea at Puri on Saturday.

According to reports, one Bansidhar Behera of Balasore had come to the Pilgrim City for a visit along with his family members. They went to the sea to take bath.

Bansidhar and his minor son were taking bath during which a wave came and Bansidhar went missing after he jumped into the wave. Video of the unfortunate incident, captured by one of his relatives on the mobile phone, has gone viral now.

Two tourists -Nishant Goyal and Himanshu Kumar of Jharkhand- were also being swept away by the wave. However, both of them were rescued by the lifeguards deployed on the beach. Currently, they are undergoing treatment at the district headquarter hospital.

The body of the man, who drowned in after being washed away by waves in front of his minor son at Puri, had later been recovered near Chandrabhaga.

Reportedly, the deceased Bansidhar Behera’s body was found off the coast near the turtle pond in the Beleswar temple. A case of unnatural death had been filed with Chandrabhaga Marine Police Station.