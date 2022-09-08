Odisha: yellow warning issued in 11 districts

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Center has issued yellow warning in 11 districts of Odisha.

Low pressure areas are forming over Bay of Bengal, due to which the state may face heavy downpour.

There is a possibility of increasingly heavy to very heavy rainfall rainfall in the state from September 9 to 12, 2022 due to low pressure.

There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in Southern Odisha as well.

Due to the persistent turbulence in Bay of Bengal, fishermen have been warned to not venture out into the waters.