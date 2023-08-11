Odisha: Yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning issued for 3 days over these districts

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning for the next three days over different districts of Odisha.

According to the weatherman, thunderstorm with lightning will occur from today to till August 14. The people of the districts which are to be affected by the thunderstorm with lightning have been directed to remain alert.

DAY-1: Valid up to 8.30 AM of 12.08.2023:

Yellow warning: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Khurda, Puri and Nayagarh.

DAY-2: Valid up to 8.30 AM of 12.08.2023 up to 8.30 AM of 13.08.2023:

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal and Boudh.

DAY-3: Valid up to 8.30 AM 13.08.2023 up to 8.30 AM 14.08.2023: