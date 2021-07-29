Odisha: Yellow warning for heavy rainfall, thunderstorm with lightning issued to 14 districts

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here on Thursday issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall, thunderstorm with lightning to 14 districts of Odisha.

As per the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj and Balasore till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

Similarly, heavy rainfall very accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Angul, Sambalpur, Jajpur, Bhadrak Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh and Bargarh.