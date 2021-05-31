Odisha: Yellow Warning For 14 Districts, Thunderstorm Alert For 8 Districts

By WCE 2
rain in odisha
Yellow Warning Issued In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has issued a yellow warning and thunderstorm with lightning alert for Odisha. The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha has asked all the Collectors to remain alert.

According to the weather report of the IMD, light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over 14 districts of Odisha namely:

Koraput, Nawarangpur, Malkangiri, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrakand at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Whereas the Yellow warning has been issued for 16 districts in Odisha. Due to the Yellow Warning, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over these districts, namely:

Nawarangpur, Malkangiri, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

You might also like
State

Dr Achyuta Samanta founded ‘Art of Giving’ wins 2021 MacJannet Prize for Global…

State

2600 Tonnes Of Oxygen Carried By ECOR Through Oxygen Express

State

Man Hacks Woman In Capital City Of Odisha In Broad Daylight, Targets Jewellery

State

Monsoon Likely In Kerala By June 3, Rains In Odisha Expected By June 15

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.