Bhubaneswar: The office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has issued a yellow warning and thunderstorm with lightning alert for Odisha. The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha has asked all the Collectors to remain alert.

According to the weather report of the IMD, light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over 14 districts of Odisha namely:

Koraput, Nawarangpur, Malkangiri, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrakand at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Whereas the Yellow warning has been issued for 16 districts in Odisha. Due to the Yellow Warning, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over these districts, namely:

Nawarangpur, Malkangiri, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.