Odisha: Yellow alert issued to 14 districts for heavy fog tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has witnessed a rise in temperature over the past few days. Since the beginning of February, the intensity of winter in Odisha has dropped significantly. As per forecasts, the nighttime temperature is likely to decrease by two degree Celsius in the coming days.

It is noteworthy mentioning that the average daily temperature has crossed 35 degree Celsius in four districts of Odisha.

Meanwhile, several parts of Odisha are likely to witness heavy fog tomorrow. 14 districts of the state have been given a yellow warning in view of heavy fog tomorrow. These districts include Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Khordha, Dhenkanal, Angul, Nayagarh, Boudh, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, and Koraput.

Today, Similipal has recorded average temperature at 10 degree Celsius. Due to fog, visibility has been reduced to 50 meters in several parts of Odisha. Due to which, alert while driving has been cautioned to drivers.

The regional meteorological department has issued an alert to pay attention while driving on National Highways as there is a possibility of disruption in transportation. Under the influence of an active high pressure system along the Bay of Bengal, a warning has been issued due to the possibility of dense fog in several areas including coastal Odisha.