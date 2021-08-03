Odisha: Wrong question papers given to Matric offline examinees in Cuttack

Cuttack: The Matric offline examination was going on today at the Secondary Board High School in Cuttack of Odisha. The exam was going on for both, the Regular and Ex Regular students.

As per reports, 20 Regular students, who were appearing the test in a Hall, were reportedly given question paper meant for the ex regular students. The students were confused to get the wrong questions.

After the exam superintendent came to know about the goof-up, he asked to change the question papers. Accordingly, the said examinees were given the correct question papers. Also, they were allowed extra time that they had lost due to supply of the wrong question paper.

However, the exam superintendent has denied to give any statement in this regard. However, he said that the examinees did not face any problem due to any goof-up.

It is to be noted that Odisha government had cancelled this year’s Matric exams due to Covid pandemic and marks were allotted through an alternate assessment method. However, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) later decided to hold an offline exam for the students who were not satisfied with the allotted marks.