Odisha: Written exam date for SDIPRO released, details here

Bhubaneswar: The written exam date for the Sub-Divisional Information and Public Relations Officer (SDIPRO) under the Odisha Information Service has been declared.

The Information and Public Relations Department Government of Odisha informed on its official Twitter page that, the date for the written exams for the SDIPRO (OIS-II), Group-B of Odisha Information Service Cadre has been declared.

The tweet further read that the written exam for the post of SDIPRO (OIS-II), Group-B of Odisha Information Service Cadre shall be conducted on January 28, 2023.

The detailed program shall be notified in due course of time read the tweet. Visit opsc.gov.in for further details regarding the above mentioned exam schedule.