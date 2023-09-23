Odisha: State level workshop on First Level Checking of EVMs inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: A workshop on the First Level Checking (FLC) of EVMs and VVPATs was inaugurated in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha on Saturday. The Chief Electoral Officer and the Additional Chief Secretary inaugurated the workshop.

As per reports, the District Collectors, Additional District Collectors as well as the District Election Officers have joined this workshop.

The Election Commission of India, ECIL and the officers of the Chief Electoral Officer are conducting the workshop.

First Level Checking (FLC) of EVMs and VVPATs are done to make them fit and assure transparency. It is a routine process prior to the elections.

