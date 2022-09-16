Odisha: Workshop on Aadhar uses inaugurated by Chief Secretary

Bhubaneswar: As another step towards Good Governance, Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra inaugurated the workshop on simplifying the use of Aadhar held under the joint auspices of Government of Odisha and Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) today in Lokseba Bhawan conference hall.

In his inaugural address, Mahapatra said, “Simplifying the use of Aadhar accelerates ease of living while ensuring effective and accurate delivery of various public services”. He suggested different departments to “have detail interaction with UIDAI officers in the workshop and get all their doubts clarified for enhancing the use of aadhara numbers”.

The CS also advised UIDAI to keep on updating of the Adhar data and biometric impressions periodically, more particularly the biometric of babies and children, so that the data in Aadhar portal does not get obsolete in course of time.

Mahapatra also emphasized on enrolment of the new born babies, old and infirm people who were not able to come over to Aadhar enrolment centers.

Further, the Cs asked UIDAI to integrate Aadhar related services with Mo Seva Kendras (MSKs) so that people in remote pockets get the chance for new enrolment and registration of required changes in Aadhar data.

It may be pertinent to mention here that presently 5923 MSKYs are operating in the State at block, GP and ward level. These centres are gaining rapid popularity, and the number of people using these Kendras is on constant increase.

The Chief Secretary added, use of Aadhar authentication in public distribution system, paddy procurement, farmer welfare schemes like Kalia, different types and scholarships, disbursement of benefits under various social security schemes in Odisha has yielded amazing results.

Mahapatra also advised UIDAI to undertake intensive awareness programmes about various benefits of possessing a valid and updated aadhara card.

Chief Executive Officer of UIDAI Dr Saurav Garg said, “Odisha is a lead and robust user State of Aadhara data. Adhar registration in the age group of 18 and above is reaching cent percent. Dr Garg gave an overarching view on uses and utilities of Aadhar, and termed Aadhar as a “key identifier of inclusive growth”. He added that district level committees would be formed for monitoring the proper use and enrolment of Aadhar.

The workshop was held in three different sessions’ viz. Key note and Inaugural session, Technical and Valedictory session. Themes like recent initiatives for expanding the uses of Aadhara and effective e-Governance, State initiatives and best practices, Aadhara payment bridge, Aadhara in direct transfer of benefits, enhancing Aadhar enrolment eco-system etc. were discussed in the workshop.