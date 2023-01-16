Odisha: Workers die in Nayagarh as paddy sacks fall on them

Workers die in Nayagarh after a beam of the rice mill fell on the rice stacks and then the rice sack fell on them late last night. 

By Sudeshna Panda
workers die in nayagarh

Nayagarh: In a tragic incident, two workers died as a sack of rice fell on them in Nayagarh district of Odisha late last Night on Sunday.

The incident has been reported from Ma Mangala rice Mills under Odagaon police station.

The duo allegedly died after a beam of the rice mill fell on the rice stacks and then the rice sack fell on them late last night.

Further details awaited.

