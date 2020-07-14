Jaleswar: Hundreds of women on Monday staged protest against the establishment of Haldia Petrochemical refinery plant in Jaleswar area of Odisha’s Balasore district. The women took a protest rally in the area by blowing conch and chanting slogans against the Union Govt.

According to reports, the Union Government has given a green signal for the establishment of Haldia Petrochemicals Integrated Refinery Plant at Baliapal block in the coastal district. The State government has began the process of acquiring 3320.21 acres of land in six panchyats of the block for the same. The Panchyats include Jambhirai, Nuagaon, Balibil, Betagadia etc.

Once complete, the Rs 78,225 crore project is expected to generate employment for around 10,000 people. HPL would set up a hydrocarbon processing complex comprising a light crude oil refinery, aromatics complex and ethylene cracker units. the company claimed.

Subsequently, the district administration organised public hearing for the land acquiring process for the proposed plant.

However, the “Bhita Mati Surakhsha Committee” protested against the establishment of the plant citing thousands people will be displaced.

The protesters said the proposed area is a fertile land and the residents, mostly agriculturists, will loss their farming land in which they grow paddy and betel. Fisheries will also be affected in the area, they claimed.

“If the authorities don’t pay heed to or pleas, the protest will be intesified further in the days ahead, ” the locals said.