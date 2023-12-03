Odisha Women in Media and Commissionerate Police Join Forces for Green Initiative

Bhubaneswar: In a commendable effort to address environmental concerns, Odisha Women in Media, a forum comprising around 180 women journalists, collaborated with the Commissionerate Police for a seed ball making and plantation drive at Chandaka Police Station.

Members of OWM along with members of the police force, actively participated in the event held on Sunday. Commissioner Police Soumendra Priyadarshi and Deputy Commissioner of Police Prateek Singh led the initiative, emphasizing the significance of collective action in combating the challenges of depleting greens and increasing carbon footprints.

Recognizing the importance of small steps in creating a more livable environment, the participants, including the CP, DCP, and other police officials, engaged in making seed balls during the program. They also planted saplings at various locations within the Chandaka police station premises. The green ambassadors planted varieties of saplings including mango, jackfruit, guava, Lichi, and Bakul plants. They make seed balls with seeds of drumsticks, Radhachuda, Custard apple, and many varieties of flowering plant seeds.

DCP Prateek Singh praised the initiative, highlighting its positive impact on the environment. He assured support for drying and strategically dispersing the seed balls into areas that hold potential for developing into green zones.

Odisha Women in Media has been actively involved in various community-oriented initiatives, including awareness drives, plantation activities, and training programs for emerging women journalists.

This collaboration with Commissionerate Police not only signifies a joint commitment to environmental sustainability but also showcases the power of collective efforts in making a lasting impact on the community.