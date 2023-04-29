Odisha woman,3 sons gets life imprisonment in 2018 Junagarh murder case

Dharamgarh: The ADJ Judicial court Dharamgarh gave life imprisonment to a woman and his three children for the murder of a contractual peon posted at Atigaon RI office in 2018.

The convicts has been identified as Kuchita Dandsena, mother and Pita Dandasena,Radhu Dandasena and Jadu Dandasena.

While pronouncing the judgement, the court of additional sessions judge Bandana Kar also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convicts. If they are not able to pay the fine, then they will serve another one year of imprisonment.

As per the police investigation report, Kuchita along with her sons had killed Chayakanta Dandasena on June 14,2018. He was working as a contractual peon posted at the Atigaon RI office.

All the convicts were excavating a government plot near RI office in Atgaon in the year 2018 to build a house. On learning about the incident, Chayakanta obejected to this and in a fit of rage Kuchita along with his sons attacked and brutally killed him with a sharp weapon.

Later, the Junagarh police launched an investigation and arrested four of them.

