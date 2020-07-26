Bhubaneswar: It was a moment of pride for people of Odisha and KIIT deemed to be University when Mrs. Meenakshi Bose won the Mrs Queen Universe 2020 Contest.

Mrs. Meenakshi Bose who won the pageant belongs to Sambalpur and is an alumni of KIIT University in Bhubaneswar. She completed her Masters in Management (MBA) from KIIT school of management

Mrs. Meenakshi Bose added a moment of pride for all Odias. Friends, family and well wishes of Meenakshi took to social media to express their happiness on the moment.

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Queen Universe 2020 contest was held online.