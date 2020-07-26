KIIT Alumni, Odisha Woman Wins The Mrs Queen Universe 2020 Contest

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: It was a moment of pride for people of Odisha and KIIT deemed to be University when Mrs. Meenakshi Bose won the Mrs Queen Universe 2020 Contest.

Mrs. Meenakshi Bose who won the pageant belongs to Sambalpur and is an alumni of KIIT University in Bhubaneswar. She completed her Masters in Management (MBA)  from KIIT school of management

Mrs. Meenakshi Bose  added a moment of pride for all Odias. Friends, family and well wishes of Meenakshi took to social media to express their happiness on the moment.

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Queen Universe 2020 contest was held online.

You might also like
State

Free Education In KIIT For Children Of Covid Deceased In Odisha

State

Poster Of Ram Gopal Verma’s Movie ‘Thriller’ With Stars From Odisha…

State

Rain And Thunderstorm Alert For 4 Districts In Odisha, Check Details

State

Miscreants Loot Woman DSP In Broad Daylight At Gunpoint In Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.