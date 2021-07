Odisha woman throws minors into well, attempts suicide in Kandhamal

Kandhamal: A woman attempted suicide after throwing her two minor children into a well at Raikia in Baliguda of Kandhamal district.

The two minors aged 9-year old son and 5-year old daughter were declared dead by the doctors.

Sources say, the woman attempted suicide after throwing her minor children into the well after having a heated argument with her husband.

Further details awaited.