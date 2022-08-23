Odisha: Woman thrashes man for sending her obscene videos

Cuttack: A man was thrashed on road by a woman today, as the man was allegedly sending obscene videos to her.

The incident took place in Cuttack city of Odisha.

The accused has been identified as Rajat Mohanty and the victim as Payal Priyadarshani (30).

According to reports, Rajat was misbehaving with Payal and moreover, he was sending her obscene videos and verbally abusing her.

Later, Payal complaint in a local police station regarding the matter.

However, earlier today, Payal thrashed Rajat on the road and the whole incident was recorded on a camera, and the video of the incident is doing rounds on different social media platforms.