Odisha woman sold off to Haryana man for Rs 3 lakh, rescued

Nabarangpur: A 24-year-old woman from Odisha’s Nabarangpur district, who had allegedly been sold off for Rs 3 lakh to a Haryana man on the pretext of marriage, was rescued by the district administration on Friday.

According to reports, the young woman, who has a nursing degree, was allegedly sold off to one Rajesh Nene of Haryana for Rs 3 lakh by her family members without her knowledge.

On September 18, 2019, the girl was forcefully taken to Harayana by Nene with the help of her own family members. She was threatened to remain silent throughout the journey from here to Haryana.

Later, the woman was tortured physically and mentally in Haryana. She requested Nene to leave her upon which the latter told the girl that she was being sold off for Rs 3 lakh by her mother and brother.

Then, the woman telephoned her family members and asked them to take her to Odisha but her family members said that they couldn’t return Rs 3 lakh to Nene, instead suggested her to stay in Haryana.

The helpless woman next contacted to a pastor in the district and narrated the incident requesting him to help her return to Odisha.

The pastor approached the District Collector and Superintendent of Police and lodged a complaint in this connection. Following which, a police team led by Papadahndi SI set out for Haryana.

The police team took the help of Haranya police and locals to bring back the woman here today.

Meanwhile, the woman was sent to the Swadhar Greh here.

“The young woman was safely rescued by our police team from Haryana and brought back here. She was sent to the Swadhar Greh. No arrest has been made so far in this connection. The probe is on,” police said.