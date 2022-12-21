Odisha: Woman slips from bus while vomiting, dies

Athgarh: A woman fell dead from a moving bus near Kalim Bagicha Tardhana Temple under Tigiria police station in Athgarh of Odisha.

The woman has been identified as Subhadra Sahoo of Gandia area. Her hand allegedly slipped off while she was vomiting near the door of the bus.

She was traveling to Kantilo Nilamadhaba said reliable sources. Further reports awaited in this case.

 

 

